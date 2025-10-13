Kuemper will be between the road pipes against the Wild on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is 0-2-0 to start the 2025-26 campaign, allowing a total of seven goals on 50 shots (.860 save percentage). The veteran netminder will need to be sharp Monday, as the Wild have potted nine goals across their first two games of the year. Kuemper has a 5-7-1 record, 2.76 GAA and .905 save percentage over 14 career regular-season games versus Minnesota.