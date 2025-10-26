Kuemper stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Kuemper took his first loss since returning from a lower-body injury, though all three of those games have gone past regulation time on the road. The 35-year-old wasn't at his best at any point Saturday, as he also allowed four of Nashville's nine shootout attempts to find the net. Kuemper is 2-2-2 with a 2.78 GAA and an .887 save percentage through six starts this season. Look for Anton Forsberg to get the starting nod in Chicago on Sunday.