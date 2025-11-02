Kuemper stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Devils. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper took his first regulation loss since Oct. 11 versus the Jets. The 35-year-old netminder didn't get much help from his teammates, as they were able to score on just one of 44 shots against Jacob Markstrom. Kuemper is now at a 3-3-3 record with a 2.85 GAA and an .891 save percentage over nine outings. While he's not doing particularly well with his ratios, he's still likely to get most of the starts. The Kings host the Jets on Tuesday in another tough matchup.