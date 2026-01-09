Kings' Darcy Kuemper: First goalie off Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuemper was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Jared Shafran of the Kings' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Winnipeg.
Kuemper has gone 2-1-1 with a 3.40 GAA and .877 save percentage over his last four outings, and he'll draw a fifth consecutive start Friday. He made two starts against Winnipeg earlier this season -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-1-0 with a 1.53 GAA and .940 save percentage during those appearances.