Kuemper was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Jared Shafran of the Kings' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Winnipeg.

Kuemper has gone 2-1-1 with a 3.40 GAA and .877 save percentage over his last four outings, and he'll draw a fifth consecutive start Friday. He made two starts against Winnipeg earlier this season -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-1-0 with a 1.53 GAA and .940 save percentage during those appearances.