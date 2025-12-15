Kuemper was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Jared Shafran of LAKingsInsider.com reports, signaling that he'll draw the road start against Dallas.

Kuemper has had some unlucky losses recently, as he's gone 3-2-3 with a 1.86 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last eight starts. He started on the road against the Stars on Oct. 23 and turned aside 29 of 31 shots (.935 save percentage) in an overtime win. The Stars are scoring 3.27 goals per game this year, which is the sixth-best mark in the league.