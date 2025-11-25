Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Gets back in win column
Kuemper stopped 27 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
The game was scoreless through two periods. Kuemper remained steady in the third, allowing just a Fabian Zetterlund goal at 10:49 of the frame, which the Kings answered with a Brandt Clarke power-play tally. This was Kuemper's first win in his last three outings, but he has been good this month, going 5-2-1 with a 1.76 GAA and a .927 save percentage in eight appearances. Overall, he's 8-4-4 with a 2.30 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 16 outings. Kuemper and Anton Forsberg figure to split the Kings' next two games, which are Friday in Anaheim and Saturday at home versus the Ducks.
