Kuemper stopped 18 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kuemper bounced back from his loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday, limiting another powerful offense to just one goal. The streak is now 11 straight outings in which Kuemper has allowed two or fewer goals, and it's almost criminal he's 8-2-1 in that stretch. He's up to 26-10-7 with a 2.08 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 44 starts this season. The Kings leave their comfortable confines for a one-game journey to Utah on Thursday. The good news for fantasy managers is that five of the Kings' last seven games are at home, so Kuemper should be in a good position to stay hot for most of April.