Play

Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Gets home start

Kuemper will guard the home net Saturday against the Coyotes.

Kuemper has been truly stellar in limited action this year, as he has a 1.90 GAA and a .939 save percentage. Now the 27-year-old gets himself a nice matchup with the Coyotes. Arizona is one of the worst teams in the NHL, and it has only managed 2.31 goals per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories