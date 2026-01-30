Kuemper turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

An Adrian Kempe power-play tally in the second period was all the offense the Kings could muster, but they were already in a 3-0 hole at that point. Kuemper is struggling to close out January, going 1-3-3 over his last eight outings with a 3.48 GAA and .864 save percentage, but he isn't getting much help from his teammates either -- Los Angeles has averaged just 2.38 goals in those eight games.