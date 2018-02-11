Kuemper allowed three goals on 14 shots prior to being pulled in the second period of Saturday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Kuemper had played so well of late (and Jonathan Quick so poorly) that fans and media in L.A. had started to call the Kings' goaltending a controversy. But Kuemper looked average Saturday and it remains to be seen if this will hush some of that conversation. His value in daily formats remains.