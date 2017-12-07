Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt

Kuemper will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Senators.

Kuemper has been great in limited action this campaign, posting a 4-0-2 record while registering an impressive 1.72 GAA and .944 save percentage in eight appearances. The 27-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win Thursday in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Senators squad that's gone 1-8-1 in its last 10 games.