Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Getting start in Salt Lake City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuemper will be between the road pipes versus the Mammoth on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kuemper allowed three goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia, which followed a three-game stretch in which he allowed two goals or less while going 2-0-1 during the Kings' road trip against Eastern Conference teams. The Mammoth have had mixed results in March, posting a 5-4-2 record this month.