Kuemper stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Kuemper gave up three goals in a span of 5:56 during the second period, and he also let a one-goal lead slip away when Jordan Kyrou tallied with 2:10 left in the third. However, the Kings were better in the shootout, ending Kuemper's six-start winless run. The 35-year-old hasn't been very good lately, allowing four or more goals in five of his last 10 outings. He's at a 13-9-9 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 33 starts this season. The Kings have a back-to-back up next with stops in Columbus on Monday and Detroit on Tuesday.