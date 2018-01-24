Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Gives up one in relief
Kuemper allowed one goal on 16 shots after coming in for Jonathan Quick in the second period of Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver.
Kuemper was making just his third appearance between the pipes in the Kings' previous 18 outings. In his limited action, the netminder posted a 3.13 GAA and was unable to secure a win. With Quick struggling -- a 1-6-0 record and .876 save percentage in his last seven outings -- the 27-year-old Kuemper could see a few more opportunities in goal moving forward.
