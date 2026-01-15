Kuemper allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Kuemper took his fourth straight loss, but he was at least able to keep this one close. He's surrendered 14 goals during the skid. The 35-year-old netminder could cede some playing time to Anton Forsberg if he doesn't right the ship. Kuemper is 12-9-8 with a 2.50 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. The Kings' next two games are in a home-and-home versus the Ducks, which begins Friday in Los Angeles.