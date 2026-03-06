Kuemper stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Kuemper had lost his last two outings, giving up eight goals on 38 shots. The 35-year-old still got a little leaky here, giving up three goals in the final 20:01 of the contest, but the Kings gave him enough help to get the win. Kuemper is up to 15-12-9 with a 2.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 38 appearances. The Kings host the Canadiens on Saturday in what could be a challenging matchup for Kuemper if he gets the nod. He stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 5-1 win over Montreal on Nov. 11.