Kuemper stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Kuemper allowed three goals on the power play, and even though the loss came after a shootout, it means Kuemper remains winless to start the season after three starts. Kuemper has allowed at least three goals each time he's stepped on the ice, and it's safe to say fantasy managers who decided to trust Kuemper are feeling disappointed so far. Kuemper's next chance to secure his first win of the season will come against Pittsburgh on Thursday.