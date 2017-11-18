Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Guarding goal against Florida
Kuemper will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Panthers, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kuemper has been decent in limited action this season, posting a 2-0-1 record while registering a 2.53 GAA and .908 save percentage in four appearances. The 27-year-old backstop will look to get back in the win column Saturday in a home matchup with a Panthers team that's 3-6-0 on the road this campaign.
