Kuemper made 30 saves Tuesday to beat the Jets, 4-3, in Winnipeg.

Kuemper kept his team in the game early, as the Jets came out of the first period with a measly 1-0 lead despite holding a 16-5 edge in shots. The backup has now allowed three goals in each of his last three appearances, which has made it difficult to gain ground on starter Jonathan Quick despite Kuemper's far superior season ratios.