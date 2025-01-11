Kuemper will start in goal on the road versus the Jets on Friday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper hasn't played since Saturday because the Kings' game against Calgary was postponed Wednesday due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The 34-year-old Kuemper gets the first half of a back-to-back Friday, and he comes into the game on a three-game winning streak in which he has allowed just four goals. The Jets are a tough opponent, but they've won just three of their last six games while scoring 19 times in that span.