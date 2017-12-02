Kings' Darcy Kuemper: In goal Friday

Kuemper will start in net Friday against the Blues, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Kuemper receives the starting nod on the back side of the Kings' back-to-back set Thursday and Friday. His opportunities remain sporadic behind starter Jonathan Quick, but he's played well when given the opportunity, posting a 3-0-2 record with a 1.84 GAA and a .937 save percentage.

