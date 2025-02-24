Kuemper will get the starting nod at home against Vegas on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is riding a three-game winning streak, during which he has posted a 2.67 GAA and .896 save percentage. With David Rittich having lost four of his last five outings, the Kings may rely heavily on Kuemper heading into the final weeks of the NHL season -- though a road back-to-back against Dallas and St. Louis on Friday and Saturday, respectively, will likely see the duo split the workload.