Kings' Darcy Kuemper: In goal Wednesday

Kuemper will stake his claim to the visiting crease Wednesday against the Flames, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper posted an impressive performance in relief of Jonathan Quick on Tuesday and will receive the start with Quick a little banged up heading into the All-Star break. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to stymie a Flames attack averaging 3.13 goals per game during January.

