Kings' Darcy Kuemper: In lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
Kuemper (lower body) will be an option for Tuesday's road clash with the Blues, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Head coach Jim Hiller hasn't announced a starter yet, only offering the news that Kuemper will be in uniform, which means Pheonix Copley will likely be in the press box as a healthy scratch. Even if Kuemper doesn't play Tuesday, he should be in line to retake his spot in the crease for Thursday's road matchup with Dallas.