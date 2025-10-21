Kuemper (lower body) will be an option for Tuesday's road clash with the Blues, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Head coach Jim Hiller hasn't announced a starter yet, only offering the news that Kuemper will be in uniform, which means Pheonix Copley will likely be in the press box as a healthy scratch. Even if Kuemper doesn't play Tuesday, he should be in line to retake his spot in the crease for Thursday's road matchup with Dallas.