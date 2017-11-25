Kings' Darcy Kuemper: In net Friday
Kuemper will start Friday's tilt in Arizona, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kuemper will start the first game of his team's back-to-back set, with Jonathan Quick likely to patrol the crease at home Saturday against Anaheim. The backup will make an enticing streamer pick, as he's 3-0-1 with a 1.00 GAA and .958 save percentage lifetime against the Coyotes, who are a pitiful 5-16-3 this season.
