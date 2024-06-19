Kuemper was dealt to the Kings from the Capitals on Wednesday in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Kuemper had a 13-14-3 record, 3.31 GAA and .890 save percentage in 33 regular-season appearances with Washington in 2023-24. Perhaps the 34-year-old will benefit from the change of scenery and rebound, but he'll likely begin the 2024-25 as the backup netminder. Between his age and recent results, the three seasons remaining on Kuemper's five-year, $26.25 million contract seem rather undesirable. The fact that he's the only return LA got for Dubois speaks to how much the 25-year-old forward's market value has fallen following his 40-point season and due to the seven seasons remaining on his eight-year, $64 million deal.