Kuemper was absent from practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Head coach Jim Hiller announced that Kuemper is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The veteran netminder has struggled out of the gate this season, allowing at least three goals in all three of his starts and posting an ugly .868 save percentage in the process. That's a sharp contrast to last season, where he posted a sparkling 2.20 GAA and .922 save percentage across 50 regular-season starts. With this injury appearing to be minor, the short reset may help him settle in as a high-end fantasy goaltender once again. In the meantime, Anton Forsberg will likely try to hold down the fort between the pipes for Los Angeles against Pittsburgh on Thursday.