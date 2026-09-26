Kuemper will patrol the home crease in Saturday's preseason game against the Ducks, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper will look to bounce back after he allowed five goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Utah. While he dealt with injuries down the stretch of the 2025-26 campaign, he had a down year by his standards, posting a 19-14-15 record, a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 50 regular-season outings. He'll likely open the season as the Kings' No. 1 option, but will face real competition for playing time against Anton Forsberg.