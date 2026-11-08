Kuemper stopped 14 of 18 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper's five-game winning streak came to a halt with this poor outing. He hasn't always been sharp this season, but the recent run of wins was a positive sign, though Saturday's effort would best be forgotten. For the year, the 36-year-old netminder is 5-4-1 with a 3.53 GAA and an .878 save percentage over 10 starts. Head coach Peter Laviolette had been rotating his goalies before Kuemper got a second straight start Saturday, so it's unclear how the usage will shake out moving forward. The Kings are set to host the Predators on Tuesday.