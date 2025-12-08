Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Monday's road game versus Utah, indicating he'll start in goal, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is coming off a 23-save shutout victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday, a win that ended a three-game losing streak for the netminder. With 20 appearances through the Kings' first 28 games already, the veteran is on pace to top the 55-game mark this year, but he is off his win pace from last year and wouldn't reach 30 victories without an improvement in his results.