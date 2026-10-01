Kuemper stopped 21 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Kuemper had no answer for the Avalanche's power play, which accounted for four of the goals. The 36-year-old netminder didn't get a lot of help from his teammates, though this was always going to be a tough season opener given the relative quality of each lineup. Kuemper struggled to a 19-14-15 record with a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 50 regular-season games last year, and he lost the starting job to Anton Forsberg prior to the postseason. Forsberg could see a larger role if Kuemper doesn't bounce back quickly. The Kings are set to visit the Sharks on Saturday.