Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Limits Flames to one goal

Kuemper made 30 saves on 31 shots Monday in a 2-1 win over Calgary.

Kuemper got his chance on the second half of a back-to-back, and he stepped up with an outstanding performance. With Jonathan Quick not looking like himself, Kuemper could be in line to make a few more starts, and he's setting himself up as a solid value play when the Kings return to the ice Tuesday against Dallas.