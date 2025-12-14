Kuemper stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Kuemper has given up two or fewer goals in five straight outings, but he's just 2-2-1 in that span after this defeat. The Flames' 38 shots represented the second-highest total Kuemper's faced in a game this season -- only the Sharks' 40 on Oct. 28 was higher. Kuemper has done well this year, but he's 10-6-6 since the Kings have often struggled to score. He's added a 2.21 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 22 starts. The Kings begin a three-game road trip in Dallas on Monday.