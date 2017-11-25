Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Loses out in overtime
Kuemper stopped 30 of 33 shots total in a 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona on Friday.
Kuemper was handed a good situation to win a game today, but couldn't take advantage. It wasn't all his fault, as his defense allowed four power plays, conceding on one of them. When you give any team that many chances, you're going to struggle, and the Kings learned that the hard way. He remains a solid pick as a streaming option, as indicated by his 1.84 GAA.
