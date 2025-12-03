Kuemper stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper put in a decent effort, but he couldn't best his former teammates. This was his fourth loss in his last five games, but he's allowed just 11 goals in that span. For the season, the 35-year-old netminder is providing quality work for the Kings with an 8-5-5 record, a 2.37 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 18 starts. The Kings' next two games are both at home versus the Blackhawks, with the first being scheduled for Thursday.