Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Making debut with LA
Kuemper is set to make his Kings debut Sunday, fielding pucks from the visiting Islanders, NHL.com reports.
The Saskatchewan native is best known in Minnesota, as he served as the backup tender for the Wild from 2012-17. Kuemper's career record stands at 41-34-14 to go along with mediocre peripherals (2.60 GAA, .910 save percentage), and now he's being tasked with shutting down the league's 10th best offense -- the Isles have averaged 2.91 goals per contest through their first five ccontests.
