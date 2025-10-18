Kuemper (lower body) skated Saturday and might travel with the Kings for their upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Tuesday in St. Louis, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Kuemper isn't expected to play in Saturday's home game against Carolina, but he might not be out for too long. The 35-year-old has a record of 0-2-1 with a 3.35 GAA and an .868 save percentage in three appearances this year. He should resume his role as the team's No. 1 netminder once he's healthy, butAnton Forsberg is likely to get the majority of LA's starts during Kuemper's absence.