Kuemper made 23 of 25 saves in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Kuemper surrendered a goal inside both of the first two periods, which would be all the offense the Capitals would need to hand their former netminder a loss. Overall, the 35-year-old netminder has a 7-4-3 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 14 outings this year. Monday's loss ended a four-game win streak for Kuemper, who still hasn't allowed more than three goals in a matchup this month. He remains a strong starting option in all formats and has a chance to reach the 30-win mark this year for the third time in the past five seasons. His next chance to bounce back is Thursday in San Jose.