Kuemper turned aside 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Anders Lee ended any thoughts of a shutout midway through the second period, but otherwise Kuemper was relatively unbothered on the night. The veteran goalie has won two straight starts since returning from an undisclosed injury, and on the season Kuemper has gone 6-2-3 in 12 appearances with a 2.38 GAA and .907 save percentage.