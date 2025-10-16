Kuemper (lower body) isn't expected to dress for Thursday's home game against Pittsburgh, NHL.com reports.

Kuemper missed Wednesday's practice session due to a lower-body injury, and he's considered day-to-day. Anton Forsberg will serve as the Kings' starting netminder Thursday while Pheonix Copley operates as the backup, signaling that Kuemper will be unavailable for at least one game. Whether he'll be able to return Saturday against the Hurricanes remains to be seen.