Kuemper stopped 24 of 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Morgan Geekie was responsible for both goals Kuemper gave up. The 35-year-old Kuemper continues to put in decent performances, but he's 0-1-1 despite allowing just four goals on 51 shots over his last two games. Overall, the veteran netminder is at 7-4-4 with a 2.38 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 15 outings. The Kings' next game is Monday versus the Senators.