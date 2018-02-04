Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Pitches second straight shutout
Kuemper stopped all 27 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout Saturday against the Coyotes.
With Jonathan Quick (lower body) on the shelf, Kuemper has really stepped up to the plate and been a key asset for the Kings. He's earned three straight victories, stopping 86 of 87 shots in the process. The 27-year-old owns a remarkable .943 save percentage in 15 appearances this season and makes for a great fantasy pick up while Quick is out of commission.
