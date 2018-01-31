Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Posts ninth career shutout

Kuemper stopped all 28 shots he faced for his ninth career shutout Tuesday against the Stars.

Kuemper has been excellent filling in for Jonathan Quick (lower body), stopping 58 of 59 shots in back-to-back victories. The Kings' backup has been victimized at times this season, but overall he's looked great, posting an 11-7-1 record with a .939 save percentage. With Quick on the shelf, Kuemper makes for a terrific spot start following consecutive impressive victories.