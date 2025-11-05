Kuemper recorded a 23-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Kuemper quieted a strong offense with this performance, earning his first shutout of the season in the process. The 35-year-old is 2-1-1 with nine goals allowed over his last four games. He's at a 4-3-3 record with a 2.57 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 10 starts overall. The Kings host the Panthers on Thursday to close out a four-game homestand before heading east for a road trip that begins Sunday in Pittsburgh.