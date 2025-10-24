Kuemper will guard the road net against the Stars on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper was in goal for a 2-1 overtime win over the Blues on Tuesday in his return from a lower-body injury. The Stars' offense has slowed down lately, with just five goals scored during a three-game losing streak. Kuemper will look to stay sharp, especially if the Kings' defense can limit the Stars' chances.