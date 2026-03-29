Kuemper stopped 11 of 16 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Kuemper was pulled after two periods in an ineffective performance. This was his first regulation loss since March 7 versus the Canadiens -- he went 3-0-4 over the seven outings in between. This poor showing dropped Kuemper to 18-14-13 with a 2.67 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 47 starts this season. The Kings have a back-to-back up next with major implications on the playoff race in both games, as they host the Blues on Wednesday and the Predators on Thursday. Kuemper and Anton Forsberg will likely split those games, though Kuemper would be the more probable of the two to get doubled up for starts, especially if the Kings lose ground in the playoff race while idle for the three days.