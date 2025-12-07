Kuemper stopped all 23 shots he faced in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kuemper snapped his three-game skid with this performance, which was his second shutout of the season. He had allowed eight goals on 91 shots during his 0-2-1 skid that preceded Saturday's victory. On the year, Kuemper is up to 9-6-5 with a 2.24 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 20 starts. The 35-year-old netminder has started four straight games just once this season, but he could end up doing it again if he gets the nod in Utah on Monday.