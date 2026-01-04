Kuemper stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Kuemper has allowed eight goals on 51 shots since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 35-year-old was unable to hold any of the four leads the Kings had in regulation, but he was good enough in the shootout to pick up his first win since Dec. 8 versus the Mammoth. Kuemper is now at 11-7-6 with a 2.33 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 25 starts. He still looks to need some time to shake off the rust from his recent absence. Kuemper will be a risky fantasy play if he starts Monday's rematch versus the Wild.