Kuemper will patrol the road paint in Monday's clash against the Rangers, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has been turning his season around for the better over his past two outings, where he's made 71 saves on 75 shots on net en route to a pair of wins. Overall, the 36-year-old backstop has a 2-3-1 record, a 3.55 GAA and an .890 save percentage across six appearances. He's slated to face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in James Reimer's first start for Monday's hosts. The Rangers enter Monday's clash 14th in the NHL with 3.15 goals per game, which should make for a close game. Regardless, Kuemper is a solid spot start in most fantasy formats given the lack of games Monday and his recent success.