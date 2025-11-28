Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Friday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has an 8-4-4 record, 2.30 GAA and .910 save percentage in 16 outings in 2025-26. He's allowed two or fewer goals in each of his past three starts, but a lack of offensive support has resulted in a 1-1-1 record over that stretch. Anaheim ranks second in goals per game with 3.61.